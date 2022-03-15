We recently spoke with accomplished multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Sam Bush before his show at The Bomhard Theater on March 19th about his ties to Louisville of which there are many. When Sam was a young man and ready to take on the world, he came here and quickly got immersed in the music scene with The Bluegrass Alliance. From there he’d become a founding member of the progressive New Grass Revival and travel the world. He also met his lovely wife Lynn who is from here, too. Please enjoy our conversation with the one and only Sam Bush!