Ques (pronounced kwees) is a the musical project of Louisville musician Jack Haines. His new album No Awareness! was released earlier this month, and it is an 18-track collection of uniquely-crafted indie rock, spanning from dreamy and intimate to energetic and in your face. As impressive as the album is to listen to, Haines casually describes the production, saying, “I assembled this thing within a month at home.”

Fans of Louisville band The Ego Trippers may recognize Ques for his contributions on guitar and keys.

Listen to Ques‘ new album No Awareness! below.