Jake Murrell is a Nashville, TN based musician with Louisville roots who recently released a single called “After All.” It is the most recent of a string of singles that Murrell has released since 2019.

His indie, powerpop-influenced sound is crafted completely on his own; in addition to writing and performing all the music, Murrell also records and engineers each track at home using vintage analogue equipment.

“After All” is the lead single of Murrell’s debut full-length album, expected later this year. Listen to the new track below.