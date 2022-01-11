Louisville native Rosario just released a new single called “Can of Worms” from his upcoming album More Than Your Average Bear. Rosario is currently based in Los Angeles where he recorded the new project at FCLTY Studios, but he hasn’t cut any Kentucky ties; the new single is produced by Louisville’s Henry Gritton and Lexington musician Pinky Liberachi.

The track also features a verse from theOGM of New Jersey hip-hop/punk group Ho99o9, who Rosario met backstage after their Louder Than Life set in Louisville. He says the new songs “embodies a lot of how I felt at the moment when I wrote it.” He says’s that, “it’s powerful with the words but was made to just convey a good feeling.”

About his upcoming album, Rosario said,

“Henry Gritton has been a big part of the creation process of this album. He helped me find that groove I’ve been looking for. I feel like this upcoming album really has every piece of me. From my rapping start playing shows with Lougz Gee & Jack Harlow, to my rock n roll days in the band Jeez Loueez. But most of all, it’s cohesive. All the albums in my career to come are subject to sound different every time, this is just another world I’m presenting to people. [I’m] excited to finally be giving the 1st piece of it out!”

More Than Your Average Bear is expected to be released this spring. Listen to “Can of Worms” below.