Hunchback Whale is a pop-heavy rock quartet based in Louisville, KY with a new song called “Perfume.” Born in a local basement, where many bands must start, the group features Ted E. Jones on vocals and guitar alongside bassist and vocalist Luke Lyons. William Jones is on drums, and Marshall Jones Jr. also plays guitar.

Their new single “Perfume” is an energetic pop/rock song about infatuation and excitement. It’s featured on their debut album Wish You Well. Check it out below.