In Utero is a new punk band from Louisville, KY who recently released their debut single “Dreams In Inertia.” Made up of past members of bands like Soul Divided and Waterparks, In Utero is led by songwriter and guitarist Davin Jones and features bassist Ty Comer alongside drummer Dom Zanotti.

The band says their new song “Dreams In Intertia” is “about the feeling of not doing enough, of not being satisfied with mundane life and searching for more in everything from drugs to relationships.”

The single is the first look at spiral, an upcoming album fully produced by frontman David Jones, and it arrived with a music video. Check it out below.