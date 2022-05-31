Addults is a rock band based in Louisville, KY with a brand new album titled Basement Full of Birds. Michael Karman helmed the making of the project writing the words and music. For additional vocals and arrangements for bass, keys, and percussion, he had the help of bandmates Mike McKinney, Randy Arnold, Simon Furnish, respectively.

The 10-track LP was recorded at Hidden Room Studios in Louisville by Sam Scholten and Patrick Hume, and is a clear display of the band’s classic American rock influences. Addults have partnered with Louisville record label auralgamiSOUNDS for a special cassette tape release, expected later this year.

Listen to Basement Full of Birds on Bandcamp below.