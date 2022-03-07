Louisville rock trio Ted Tyro released a couple of singles recently with more coming in April of 2022. Self-described at “horseytown underground rock’n’roll” you can catch them live on March 23rd at Zanzabar when they open for Tonstartssbandth along with Andrew Rinehart. We’ll keep you posted on the newer songs as they arrive but for now, check out their great single “Sunk Cost”. About the song from the band:

In economics, “sunk cost” refers to capital spent which cannot be recovered. The term resurfaced for me during an episode of Kai Ryssdal’s “Marketplace” show on NPR. I loved its visceral nature. I tried to write about it in terms of the mental and emotional capital we invest in interpersonal relationships as well as our relationships with devices, products, systems, etc. I also had Wuthering Heights and Beauty and the Beast on my mind. I tried to mirror the tone of those kinds of romance, ones marked

by great desire and great danger.