Louisville band Drift City has been slowly and steadily releasing new music over the last few years since their formation in 2017. Their sophomore album Deep Reverse just came out and they’ve shared a new track with us called “Terrible Sun”. They describe themselves as lovers of “music and terror” and promise a new video in time for Halloween produced by Scott Carney of Wax Fang fame. Drift City is Jason Rivers (guitar, vocals, synth), with rotating personnel Dave Givan and Shelley Anderson. As we wait for the video, please enjoy a listen to the new single “Terrible Sun”!