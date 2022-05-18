Kentucky rock trio Tin Zelkova recently shared their hard-hitting new single “Hold Me Close” with a music video that gives you a peek behind the scenes.

Formed in Mt. Washington in 2020, Steven Thompson (vocals/guitar/bass), Michael Thompson (guitar/bass), and Jose Gonzalez (drums) self-recorded their first EP. After playing around Louisville and compiling new material for the past couple of years, the group enlisted the help of engineer Anne Gauthier at La La Land Studio to mix their new single.

Watch Tin Zelkova‘s video for “Hold Me Close” below.