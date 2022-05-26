Jaxsen is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter and visual artist based in Louisville, KY with a brand new song called “impose.” When it comes to creating, he says, “art is my good friend and these songs are my pals.”

The sound of Jaxsen‘s music draws you fully into his unique world. The lo-fi bedroom-style production is the perfect complement to the personal, introspective lyrics. Speaking on the melancholy new single “impose,” he described it as “a song about feeling bad for feeling bad.”

Listen to Jaxsen‘s new single “impose” below.