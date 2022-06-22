Sweet Lady is a Louisville-based trio with a brand new song called “Hot Pressed.”

The new band offers a blend of sounds that create a high-energy blues rock feel. Made of guitarist Blue Williams, drummer Jordan Simpson, and bassist Boomer Purcell, the band only formed 2021, but have already begun to make waves. They opened for Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown in October, and have a string of festival dates to announce.

Williams says, “Many pleased ears have enjoyed the beating of the blues rock groove that has been bestowed upon them…we look forward to pleasuring more.”

Listen to Sweet Lady‘s new single “Hot Pressed,” and check out a live performance at Louisville’s Art Sanctuary below.