Coda Battousai is a Filipino-American musician and producer based in Louisville, KY. The self-taught multi-instrumentalist has been playing music for over 20 years, and began flirting with the local music scene in Louisville just a few years ago.

Battousai most recently shared an EP, aptly titled EP, where he sang and played all of the instruments on the record. The 3-track release is clearly just a peek into the mind of the skilled artist that easily leaves the listener waiting for more.

Listen to Coda Battousai‘s single “Brooklyn” and his EP EP below.