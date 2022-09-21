502unes
Coda Battousai is a Filipino-American musician and producer based in Louisville, KY. The self-taught multi-instrumentalist has been playing music for over 20 years, and began flirting with the local music scene in Louisville just a few years ago.

Battousai most recently shared an EP, aptly titled EP, where he sang and played all of the instruments on the record. The 3-track release is clearly just a peek into the mind of the skilled artist that easily leaves the listener waiting for more.

Listen to Coda Battousai‘s single “Brooklyn” and his EP EP below.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.