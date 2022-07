Louisville-based musician David Serchuk recently released a new single called “Underrated Girl.”

Serchuk is also a journalist and educator who made Louisville his home in 2010. Soon after, he formed the band The Otter Kings, and later served as lead guitarist for prog-pop band Grackle. As a proud Grateful Dead fan, he also contributed an instrumental guitar performance to WFPK’s own Louisville Music COVIDiary during lockdown.

Listen to David Serchuk’s fun new single “Underrated Girl” below.