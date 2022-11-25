Self-described as “denim psyche band”, Louisville’s Doom Gong is about to show what that means with their new song “Hour In The Sun” due for release on December 6, 2022 on Nice Guys Records. The new song has a trippy, psychedelic feel with elements of jazz and classical music and a multitude of textures to it. Makes sense when you consider the band is mostly formed by students of U of L’s music school who have studied jazz drumming, orchestral conducting, and everything in between! The band is made up of Kenny Tayce (drums), William Joiner (trumpet and keys), Misaki Hall (omnichord and keys), John Anderson (guitar and vox), Grant Howell (guitar), Matthew Griffin (drums), Samuel Kernohan (bass) and frequent guests: Jay Hall (aux percussion and trumpet), and Christian Olds (drums). About the new song:

“Hour in the Sun” (releasing 12/6) is all about savoring an ephemeral moment, like the last few seconds of sunlight before the sun sets, or the last warm days of fall before it gets chilly. This song was a happy accident, and it almost wasn’t even recorded. We had a little bit of time left after a long recording session at Thunder Sound in Franklin, KY in March of this year when we decided to work on an unfinished song idea based on a melody from the second movement of Tchaikovsky’s 4th Symphony.

We wanted to mix that melodic idea with a laid back, Astrud Gilberto vibe but couldn’t seem to figure it out. We almost gave up on the song entirely until we had the idea to use a worn out vintage organ in the corner of the studio that sounded like a big band from the 1930’s and it was just what the song needed. We hit record and captured “Hour in the Sun.” The song was recorded by Max Erskine and mixed/mastered in house by members of DOOM GONG.

Check out the new song below and catch their single release show at Zanzabar on December 8th along with Trevors Lightning Project and Tabs at 8 pm.