Louisville band Full Disclosure recently released their newest single “Nada,” and have returned with a dreamy visual to accompany the new song. The warm, soothing sound of the song immediately makes you want to be outdoors, and that’s exactly where we find the band in the new video.

With scenes so focused on nature and the outdoors, it’s only fitting that the band’s next performance is at The Enchanted Forest in New Albany, IN this Thursday (May 19).

Watch Full Disclosure‘s new video for “Nada” below.