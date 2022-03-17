The Louisville band Giant Dunes have a new album of original songs called “At Echo Lake” fronted by singer/songwriter Joe Manning. Giant Dunes was formed in 2018 when Joe, Jason Rubino, Bob Dixon, Sean Johnson and Brian Schreck combined their varied musical interests and impulses (Post-Rock, Dallas Hard Bop, Eclectic Folk, Avant Doom, Slow Jam) into a form they refer to as “Lo-jak Soul”. They recorded their first record, “At Echo Lake” with Zak Riles and Bundy K. Brown at Earthwave Studios on the first day of the global pandemic in March of 2020. Rachel Grimes and J.D. Green are guests on the album which was released in early 2022. Giant Dunes assure us they will resume live performances in Louisville this summer! In the meantime, check out “Small Joys” below.