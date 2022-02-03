The WAVES EP was released February 1, 2022 by the Louisville, Kentucky based, indie-rock trio Silver Spoons. This collection of the songs was written over the past 14 months by singer/songwriter Gabe Riggs and represents tracks that feel very macro and even politically charged down to very personal and introspective.

Both of the first two tracks, “The World We Made” and “Volcano”, delve into the tensions felt across our society and country over the past year. Gabe says “Probably the most fun I’ve had writing was with the song Volcano. It’s loosely based on the children’s book My Mouth Is A Volcano, by Julia Cook, that I would read to my now 8 year old son about trying to control his tongue and blurting in school. I always thought it was a great metaphor. We also had some great examples of people and leaders who could have learned a lot from the lessons of this book. That’s about as openly political as I’ll get. It’s definitely written from the point of view of someone who is struggling with the ability to stop words from spilling out and the consequences that follow. I think we all probably have opportunities to improve on that if we’re honest with ourselves.”

The title track and last song on the EP called “Waves” clearly has more of a personal and emotional feel to it. “Yes. I’ve never been great at writing a love song, especially to my wife. They always feel cheesy and as cliche as it sounds, I often just can’t find the right words to express it. This is my version of a love song at least. It’s written about a very specific moment in time where we both were able to pause and fully embrace our surroundings and feel both a peace and a oneness with each other and the world around us.”

A final note of interest is the album’s artwork (see below). In what at first glance looks like artistic waves, in reality is something a little bit different. “I’m a dad of 3 and the artwork for Waves I’ve actually had waiting for the right time for a few years now. It’s a finger painting that my middle son did when he was 3. I definitely had some fun manipulating the color, but I thought it would be so cool to get his artwork published in a medium that he can always look back at. Plus, it just looks like awesome waves!”

WAVES by Silver Spoons is available now on all streaming platforms.