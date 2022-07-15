Louisville experimental folk artist Jack Keyes has just released a new full-length LP titled Dissolving in Dusk. It follows last year’s release of his debut LP The Moon is Too High. The guitar-based bedroom style productions gently bring the listener in close for the proper experience of Keyes intimate lyricism.

Keyes shared a statement that describes the new album as “a 10-track exploration of the impermanence of natural beauty and its reflection in the small moments of the day.” He says, “The album deals with themes of finding comfort in one’s own skin.”

He went on:

“On this album, I wanted to celebrate the emotional spectrum – from acknowledging the moments I feel trapped, to celebrating the times I feel truly free. I wanted to say the most I could with the quiet voice I have.”

Listen to Jack Keyes‘ new album Dissolving in Dusk below.