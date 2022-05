Kelly Newton is an indie folk singer-songwriter from Louisville who just released her newest album A Ghost Remains. On the new album, Newton crafts intimate vignettes with just her guitar and personal lyricism. She describes the release as “a collection of songs about the ups and downs in life, love, and letting go of the old.” It’s a brief look into Newton’s life and thoughts, presented in a way in which anyone can relate.

Listen to Kelly Newton‘s new album A Ghost Remains below.