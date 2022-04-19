Louisville-based singer-songwriter M.W. Hale recently shared his newest single “Hung The Moon.” The roots musician released the song after sharing his debut album Sorrowed Son last year. The follow-up is a heartfelt and personal song that is dear to Hale.

He shared that the song is “a story about [his] younger cousin who died in a car accident last year. It’s told from the perspective of his older brother, and how he saw his youngest brother grow up, and how his daughters admired their uncle.”

Listen to M.W. Hale‘s newest single “Hung The Moon” below.