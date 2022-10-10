Moonslang is the moniker of Louisville-based musician Ryan Simpson, who has a new single out called “Chasing Ghosts.” The song has arrived just in time for the Halloween season, complementing October’s spooky vibes with a sound that is just unsettling enough to still thoroughly enjoy. The new song follows the release of the single “Spirit Portals,” and both songs are set to be included on Moonslang‘s upcoming album Ego Placebo.

Ego Placebo is scheduled to be released at the beginning of 2023. Listen to Moonslang‘s newest single “Chasing Ghosts,” and watch the music video for “Spirit Portals” below.