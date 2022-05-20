Louisville musician Nick Teale has just released his debut full-length album Still In Limbo. The 10-track album follows the release of last year’s EP Love Was, and features an eclectic mix of guitar-heavy songs. For instance, Teale describes the title track “Limbo” as blending “Latin jazz and 70s rock aesthetics to create a haunting atmosphere of spiritual reflection.”

He also spoke on his song “Water Ski,” calling it “the summeriest of summer songs, a celebration of leaving future anxieties behind and living in the moment.”

Nick Teale will be premiering his new work tonight (May 20) at Holsopple Brewing in Louisville. Listen to the new album Still In Limbo on Bandcamp below.