Louisville emcee Peter Wesley recently shared an EP titled Loser Leaves Town, produced by fellow Louisvillian Richard “Filthy” Herrell.

Wesley’s public persona is largely influenced by the macho tropes represented in professional wrestling, drawing parallels between the amplified bravado of wrestling and hip-hop. Wesley and Herrell even play on the rapper/producer relationship, and are instead depicted as the classic wrestler/manager duo on the cover art. On the new 5-track EP, he includes tracks like “Interviews With Michael Cole,” directly referencing the controversial wrestling commentator.

Loser Leaves Town was released on Louisville record label Deus Marginalia. Listen to the full EP below.