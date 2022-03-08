Louisville musician Phil Medley has released his debut EP Tiny Rivers.

Medley is no stranger to the stage, as he co-fronted local band Adventure for twenty years before taking the leap towards his first solo record. On the new project, he ventures away from the rock and roll sound that some may find familiar with from his days with Adventure, and leans into his Americana and Country influences.

The personal, six-track EP includes drums from Adventure’s Josh Clark, and was written and recorded entirely in Medley’s home studio. Listen to Tiny Rivers in full below.