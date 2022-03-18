Louisville singer-songwriter Stuart Wicke just shared a new single called “2020.” It’s the first song from the upcoming Stuart Wicke Band album We Never Had Tomorrow Anyway.

Wicke said of the new track:

Like most of the new record, I wrote “2020” toward the end of 2019. I wrote out of frustration, watching “once-in-a-century” weather events devastate communities all over the world. And like most of the new record, I recorded “2020” much later, in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic – yet another “once-in-a-century” event – after which it had assumed a lot more unintended meaning.

We Never Had Tomorrow Anyway is set to be released on April 29. Listen to “2020”, and watch a performance video of the new song below.