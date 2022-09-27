Wesley is the project and alias of musician Jacob Weaver (formerly of Murals) who plays all the instruments except drums which are handled by Nick Roeder. Their video for the new single “Twins In The Wind” was recently premiered in Glide Magazine. The new LP will be called Glows In The Dark and is due November 11 on Earth Libraries music. About the new single Wesley says:

“I often think of my childhood self as my best self, which I’m not sure is healthy, but I really did love being a kid. I love being an adult, but it’s different now. The song is about reconciling the two. That maybe you’re both, or neither, and that’s ok.”