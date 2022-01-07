Louisville rock trio Wombo just released a new single called “One of These” about finding balance between chaos and structure. Lead singer Sydney says “it’s also about wanting to crawl into a hole but not letting yourself. I feel like many people have the desire to ignore everything going on around them; all the turmoil, hate and fighting, and hide away to live a quiet life. It’s a fantasy, and the song is me playing with that fantasy, all the while knowing it’s a fool’s errand.” The band hopes to have a full length album this Summer of 2022.