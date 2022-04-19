Louisville-based artist Zac Goldstein is a musician who creates under the moniker woods at nite. A self-described “magnetic tapeist,” he leaned into the bedroom production style to create his newest album see through house.

He described his passion for recording himself on tape on the podcast How You Create, and told them:

“I’m really inspired by other bands that use the same technology that I am using now but twenty years ago when it was the most high-end way of recording. Like a four-track record player back in the ’80s allowed bands to record themselves so they didn’t have to pay for studio time. That’s when grunge started to happen and rock and punk really started to take off because you didn’t have to convince someone to buy studio time or buy studio time yourself.”

In regards to the content of the album, he shared that “it’s about that investigation of [his] family history and [his] place in [his] family and [his] place in the world with the people around [him].”

Goldstein’s passion and introspection have led him to the intimate and personal see through house. He described the concept partly as viewing himself and the people around him as their own house, a see-through house where all the inner workings are on display. He created the music to share what’s in his own house, and to better understand other people’s houses.

Stream see through house below.