Lucero have announced the follow-up to 2021’s When You Found Me and offered up a comically profane new track as well!

Should’ve Learned By Now comes out February 24th.

Should’ve Learned By Now Tracklist:

1. One Last F.U.

2. Macon If We Make It

3. She Leads Me

4. At The Show

5. Nothing’s Alright

6. Raining For Weeks

7. Buy A Little Time

8. Should’ve Learned By Now

9. Drunken Moon

10. Time To Go Home

Frontman Ben Nichols said of the colorful first single “One Last F.U.”:

“‘One Last F.U.’ is where this whole new record started. It’s a song that was too offensive and goofy to be on the last few Lucero albums. I was dating a girl a while back that lived on the West Coast and I remember thinking to myself “I ain’t gonna be here very long” and that ended up being the first line of the chorus.”

Check out the lyric video for the, obviously, NSFW tune…

