We have much to look forward to when it comes to the duo Lucius.

Their new album Second Nature comes out next month AND they’re coming to Headliners in May!

The LP was produced by both Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, the latter of whom joins in on the new single, along with Sheryl Crow.

The band’s Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe said of “Dance Around It”:

“In many ways ‘Dance Around It’ cracked the intention for the entire record; to dance through the darkness. To take what may have been isolating and internal, and instead, make it loud, and put it on display – give it legs to dance. When we brought it to the studio, we asked our dear friends and collaborators (pinch me) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile to sing with us; they were so present and instrumental during the writing and recording of our record – and hearing them sing on this track felt like dancing through that last part of a dark tunnel.”

The video is made up of selfie videos contributed by friends and family and you can watch it here…

