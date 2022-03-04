We can’t wait for the new Lucius album, Second Nature, to drop April 8th!

Not only do we love the harmonies of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, there’s also the added bonus of the LP being produced by both Brandi Carlile and Dave Cobb.

Following the singles “Next to Normal” and “White Lies” comes “Heartbursts”, of which Wolfe says is about “finding your joy and tapping into it, we thought what better way to emphasize that than with a group of people in their everyday life moments, breaking out with movement. We really wanted the video to convey the way the song feels when we hear it, and as a team, it really came to life.”

Check out the video for “Heartbursts”…

And don’t forget WFPK presents Lucius May 16th at Headliners Music Hall!

