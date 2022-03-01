When in Asbury Park, New Jersey, you play Bruce Springsteen, right?

And when you’re Lucy Dacus, you also bring out your father when he’s a mega-fan of “The Boss” to perform a song with you!

Dacus is currently on the road supporting her latest release, Home Video, and due to a couple of herniated discs has mostly been performing from a sofa. But she made the show and you can watch her– accompanied by Dad on guitar– performing Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” below.

