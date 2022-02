As we told you earlier this week, Lucy Dacus has been teasing a new song by posting flyers with a special phone number for fans. The number let fans hear the tune “Kissing Lessons”.

Now Dacus has shared a playful video of the song you can check out below:

And don’t forget you still have a chance to win tickets to see Lucy Dacus with Indigo De Souza at PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, KY on February 11th!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.