April 01, 2022

Whether solo or with his inimitable “Large Band”, Lyle Lovett knows how to engage and entertain.

But we haven’t had a new album from the Texas troubadour in a decade– a fact, we’re happy to report, is about to change!

Lovett has just announced he’ll release his 12th LP May 13th called 12th of June.

12TH Of June Tracklist:

1.Cookin At the Continental
2. Pants Is Overrated
3. Straighten Up And Fly Right
4. Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You
5. Peel Me A Grape
6. Her Loving Man
7. 12th of June
8. Pig Meat Man
9. The Mocking Ones
10. Are We Dancing
11. On A Winters Morning

Check out the beautiful title track…

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
