Whether solo or with his inimitable “Large Band”, Lyle Lovett knows how to engage and entertain.
But we haven’t had a new album from the Texas troubadour in a decade– a fact, we’re happy to report, is about to change!
Lovett has just announced he’ll release his 12th LP May 13th called 12th of June.
12TH Of June Tracklist:
1.Cookin At the Continental
2. Pants Is Overrated
3. Straighten Up And Fly Right
4. Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You
5. Peel Me A Grape
6. Her Loving Man
7. 12th of June
8. Pig Meat Man
9. The Mocking Ones
10. Are We Dancing
11. On A Winters Morning
Check out the beautiful title track…
