Whether solo or with his inimitable “Large Band”, Lyle Lovett knows how to engage and entertain.

But we haven’t had a new album from the Texas troubadour in a decade– a fact, we’re happy to report, is about to change!

Lovett has just announced he’ll release his 12th LP May 13th called 12th of June.

12TH Of June Tracklist:

1.Cookin At the Continental

2. Pants Is Overrated

3. Straighten Up And Fly Right

4. Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You

5. Peel Me A Grape

6. Her Loving Man

7. 12th of June

8. Pig Meat Man

9. The Mocking Ones

10. Are We Dancing

11. On A Winters Morning

Check out the beautiful title track…

