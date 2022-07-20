Lyle Lovett on Fatherhood, Hijinks with Chris Isaak, & Acting with Donny Walburgh

Lyle Lovett sits down with Kyle Meredith to go deep into his new album, 12th of June, and his career as a multi-genre artist. The Texas-born musician talks about covering Nat King Cole, the recent retirement of his long-standing duet partner Francine Reed, and being in a transitional point in his career. Lovett then takes us into the new album, which hits on becoming a father for the first time as he hit 60 and how that idea played out in the new material, as well as his summer tour with friend Chris Isaak and their past hijinks, some Paul Reiser appreciation, acting with Donny Walburgh on Blue Bloods, and the time he met Tom Waits during the Dead Man Walking concert.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.