We were ecstatic to hear that after a decade, Lyle Lovett would finally be releasing a new album.

12th of June arrived last month and you’ve probably heard us playing the beautiful title track. Over the weekend Lovett appeared on CBS Mornings‘ “Saturday Sessions” to not only play the title track, but two others aa well…

Lovett also performed what could be the theme song for the pandemic, “Pants Is Overrated”– plus there’s the bonus of longtime Large Band member Francine Reed adding backing vocals to the mix…

Finally, there was “Her Loving Man”…

