When Maggie Rogers first burst onto the music scene through that viral video featuring none other than Pharrell Williams, she would go on to be everywhere from SNL to the Democratic National Convention. She was even Grammy-nominated along the way!

But a couple of years ago Rogers made a conscious decision to take a break, moving to Maine to study at Harvard Divinity School.

But now, we’re happy to say, she’s back!

Maggie Rogers has announced her sophomore album, Surrender, will arrive July 29th, which she co-produced with Kid Harpoon, who also assisted Rogers on her debut album, Heard It in a Past Life.

While Rogers didn’t share a track from the forthcoming LP, she did give us a hint of what’s to come with this trailer…

Also: we never get tired of Pharrell’s reaction to the then-unknown Maggie Rogers…

