We were blown away by Manchester Orchestra‘s The Million Masks of God album. In fact, it was one of our favorite releases in 2021.

But if you caught their show at the Mercury Ballroom last November, you know seeing the Atlanta band live is a sure-fire way to ensure you come away a fan.

MO’s new video for “Dinosaur” may just be the next best thing, as it was recorded live at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. It starts out slowly and builds to a dramatic finish, with Andy Hull‘s soaring vocals leading the way.

Check it out…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.