Mandy Moore on Saying Goodbye to This Is Us & Her First Tour in 15 Years

Mandy Moore calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about her new album, In Real Life, the quick followup to her 2020 comeback LP that finds her once again teaming up with husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes to document the big change in their lives of becoming parents. The actress/musician discusses how motherhood is represented in the songs, the various sounds and genres that populate the record, and sharing a duet with Goldsmith. Moore also tells us how her work as Rebecca in This Is Us finds its way into the lyrics, saying goodbye to that character with the finale of the series just happening, and which version of Rebecca she enjoyed playing the most. She also gives us a look into her first tour in 15 years and how she’ll be representing a few of her early pop hits in the updated setlist.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.