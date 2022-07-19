Marcus King has shared his newest single “Blood on the Tracks,” the most recent preview of his upcoming album Young Blood. The new song was co-written by Dan Auerbach and songwriting icon Desmond Child.

King recalled the collaboration saying,

“‘Blood on the Tracks’ was the first song we wrote for the record, it was also my first time meeting Desmond Child. He’s 100% unapologetically himself at all times, and that charmed me immediately. I really enjoyed working with Dan and Desmond on this tune, they both have such an acute sensibility for a “hook” it is scary!”

“Blood on the Tracks” arrived with a live performance video filmed at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studio. Marcus King‘s new album Young Blood is set for release on August 26. Listen to the new track and watch the performance video below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.