As part of a new deal with Rick Rubin‘s American Records/Republic label, Marcus King will release a new album that will once again be produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.

Young Blood comes out August 26th and is the follow-up to his 2020 Auerbach-helmed El Dorado.

Young Blood tracklist:

“It’s Too Late”

“Lie Lie Lie”

“Rescue Me”

“Pain”

“Good and Gone

“Blood on the Tracks”

“Hard Working Man”

“Aim High”

“Dark Cloud”

“Whisper”

“Blues Worse Than I Ever Had”

King said of the first single “Hard Working Man”:

“We tour almost 200 days of the year, and even when I’m home, I’m doing something. Working hard is just the way I was raised. It would make my grandfather proud to know I’m a hard working man and I’ve worked for everything I have. It’s an anthem for the people. You’ve got folks who work all week and spend their hard-earned money just to come see us. They’re the backbone of America. It’s a real blessing.”

And don’t forget Marcus King is part of the lineup for Bourbon and Beyond 2022!

