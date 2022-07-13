First of all, don’t worry– Mumford & Sons are not breaking up.

But frontman Marcus Mumford has announced a new solo album, called simply, (self-titled), and some talented friends are joining him.

Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin will add their talents to the project, which comes out September 16th and is produced by Blake Mills.

Mumford actually teased the release at Carlile’s concert in Los Angeles last month, saying:

“As I was in the process of making a record — with the full blessing and permission of the band that I’m still in — she heard a couple of songs and put her arm around me and said, ‘I’m gonna help you do whatever it is you need to do to finish this. And so we went into the studio the next day and wrote and recorded this song, which is the last song on the record.”

Check out this fan-shot video of Mumford and Carlile performing their collaboration from (self-titled), called “How”…

