So imagine you’re Marcus Mumford. You’ve recently announced a solo album (while confirming Mumford & Sons are not breaking up), but now you have to get to work on a video for your first single.

Most artists probably wouldn’t take a chance on a guy that has never directed a music video before, but when that guy is multiple Oscar winner Steven Spielberg, you say yes, please!

It was a family affair of sorts, as Mumford explained on his Instagram account:

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.

I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven.

Full cast and crew:

“Cannibal”

Directed by

Steven Spielberg

Producer, Art Director and Dolly Grip

Kate Capshaw

Producer and BTS videographer

Kristie Macosko Krieger

Costumer and Sound

Carey Mulligan

Performed by

Some Chancer Mug

The Carey Mulligan listed above is that Carey Mulligan, two-time Oscar nominee and Mumford’s wife.

Check out the end result with Marcus Mumford‘s video for Cannibal”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.