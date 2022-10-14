Romantic partners may come and go, but true friends will never let you down.

Maren Morris shared that message with a track from her new album on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week.

Humble Quest is Morris’ third album and has garnered the best reviews of her career. The LP was helmed by Grammy-winning producer (and Dave Grohl‘s frequent Hannukah collaborator) Greg Kurstin.

Morris wrote “Good Friends” with Kurstin and her “good friend” and fellow Highwomen member, Natalie Hemby.

Watch Maren Morris perform “Good Friend” on Jimmy Kimmel Live…

You can also check out Morris’ chat with Kimmel where they discuss lots of things, including her obsession with Pickleball…

