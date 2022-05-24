Maren Morris on Taking Inspiration from Jack White, & the Future of The Highwomen

Maren Morris sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Humble Quest, how it tells the story of her road to success, and the use of specifically personal stories in the vein of classic country of the 60s and 70s. The singer-songwriter discusses finding her way to happier songs after coming out of a depression, taking inspiration from Jack White as a way to kick her writing into gear, and adding a little darkness to her romantic musical moments. Morris also talks about the future of The Highwomen, which includes Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, as well as Sheyl Crow, Yola, and Jason Isbell, the odds that Americana and mainstream country have, and the class of musicians that she finds herself in that include Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraces, Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert that’s able to carry more creative freedom into the genre.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.