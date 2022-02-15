Margaret Glaspy is back with a brand new single called “Love Is Real.” The Valentine’s Day release is the A-side to a single set to be released in March.

Glaspy said of the new song:

For the last three years, I’ve been humming this song. What you hear now is a voice memo of myself and Julian Lage playing it in our Brooklyn laundry room put to a string arrangement recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas. This song has taken on many different meanings and in my mind it has been directed toward different people. In the end, I think I needed to hear this song the most to remember that love is real and that I belong. For all of the heartache that life brings, there is infinite love. Now, maybe it can be a reminder for someone else.

Listen to “Love Is Real” below.

