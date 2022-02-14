Band of Heathens have shared the latest single from their upcoming Remote Transmissions, Vol. 1 album and it features a familiar voice.

The album features 10 covers recorded during the band’s “Good Time Supper Club” livestream series and comes out February 25th.

Hayes Carll, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Todd Snider, Robert Ellis, Nicki Bluhm and Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr are just a few of the artists making an appearance, but it’s Margo Price— along with guitarist Alex Muñoz— who joins Band of Heathens on a version of Lucinda Williams‘ “Joy”.

The band’s guitarist/vocalist Gordy Quist said:

“The show was like a release, where we all connected and forgot about the stuff going on around us. At some point, we decided to bring in guests for an interview, and that turned into ‘Hey, let’s pre-record a music video of a cover song with each of them.’”

Give a listen to their take on “Joy”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.