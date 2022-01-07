The latest round of inductees into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame is an impressive list: Lucinda Williams, Wilco and Alejandro Escovedo.

To preview this Saturday’s broadcast of the event, ACL has released a performance of Lucinda Williams being joined by Margo Price on “Changed the Locks” from Williams‘ self-titled debut album. You can view that video below.

Other artists paying tribute to Lucinda Williams on the ACL special include Rosanne Cash, who joins Williams for a version of “Crescent City”, and Jason Isbell, who inducted Williams into the ACL Hall of Fame and performs her song “I Envy the Wind”.

The Austin City Limits 7th Annual Hall of Fame Honors premieres this Saturday, January 8th, on PBS. You can also watch live or stream later at pbs.org/austincitylimits.

