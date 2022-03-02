We’ve been looking forward to getting a new album from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs and now we have another track to enjoy before its arrival!

External Combustion comes out this Friday, March 4th, and Campbell gets assistance from none other than Margo Price on their latest song “State of Mind”.

Campbell said of their collaboration:

“I am thrilled and honored to have my friend Margo Price sing on our new track ‘State Of Mind. She was gracious enough to sing the second verse and add some harmonies and she made the song better! I’m hoping she will join us somewhere along the road to do the song live. Margo is the real deal.”

Price shared his sentiment, saying:

“The first time I heard ‘State of Mind’ was in the studio when I was about to sing on it. The words were so perfect and I knew right away who the song was about. No one said a thing as we listened and I sat there with tears running down my face. I’ve been listening to the Heartbreakers my whole life and Mike is my hero. I’m honored to get to work with him and call him my friend.”

Check out “State of Mind”…

